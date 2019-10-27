|
|
MOORE, James R. On October 15, 2019 at 7:29pm, James R. Moore (Jim), passed away at 66 years of age. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his children; Angela, Kayleigh, Adam and Justin, grandchildren Scout and Harley, siblings Becky, Paul, Janet and "outlaws" Ginny, John (Big), Heath and Katelin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Buster Moore and his brother-in-"outlaw", Ronnie. Jim was born in Houston Texas in 1953 and was raised in Pasadena Texas. He proudly went to the University of Texas where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education and where his blood turned burnt orange. Jim was an athlete, a runner, domino & card player, college football fan, sports enthusiast, traveling companion, reader, blood donator, volunteer, a kind and compassionate human being, a servant of God and the best husband anyone could ever hope for. Jim worked as a teacher, a coach and an assistant principal totaling 30 years at Round Rock High School, Chisholm Trail Middle School and La Marque High School. After retirement, he filled in as assistant principal for many schools in the RRISD. He announced the Round Rock HS football games for many years and was the "starter" at the track meets. He was passionate about his students, education, athletics and parents being involved in their children's lives. He would think "out of the box" to reach those who needed help, giving his time, his trust and his patience. Jims favorite things to do included spending time with his family & pets, playing softball, working out, jogging, watching football, playing disc golf, jet skiing, snorkeling, traveling, boogie boarding and was an avid "classic rock and roll" music lover. His favorite bands included the Rolling Stones, Little Feat, the Eagles, Boston, ZZ Top, The Who, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, Bryan Adams, David Bowie, Tom Petty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Steely Dan, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith and dozens more. He had a wonderful sense of humor, such as imitating the "3 stooges" and "Mick Jagger". He loved to do cross word puzzles every morning after reading the sports page, go to live concerts, beaches, lakes, throwing the ball (any ball), camping, Star Trek, the Hobbit, ice cream, key lime pie and the "Red River Rivalry", hoping for the University of Texas to beat Oklahoma. I know he will continue to holler "Texas Fight" in heaven every year. Jim died from little-known brain diseases called FTD (frontotemporal dementia) and PPA (primary progressive aphasia). This disease first affects the language center, rendering the loved one unable to read, write, talk and process language. Jim bravely fought this disease for 8 years as it crept into his daily life functions. He never complained one day and continued to smile and stay positive. Please come to the memorial and celebrate Jims life, knowing for certainty that he is free and whole again in Heaven, on November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Located at the Beck Funeral Home; 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613 HOOK EM'
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019