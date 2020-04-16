|
SYBERT, James (Jimmy) R. James (Jimmy) R. Sybert passed away at his home in Jarrell, at the age of 84. He was born on February 15, 1936, to Jim and Justine Sybert of Jarrell. Jimmy attended public school in Jarrell through the eleventh grade, then transferred to Georgetown High School in his senior year and graduated in 1954. After he graduated from high school, he attended South Western University in Georgetown for a short while and decided agriculture was his thing. He was raised on the family farm just west of Jarrell and at an early age became involved in farming and working at the cotton gin, that his father, Jim Sybert, and Buck Smith owned in Jarrell. He married his high school sweetheart, Linnea (Linn) Stried in March 1958. They made their home on the family farm and had one daughter, Jana Kay. After a few years on the farm, they built their home in Jarrell and continued to live there their entire married life. In the early 1960s, Jimmy became a partner with James Stone and purchased the Erbish Gin in Taylor that then became the Williamson County Gin. Years later, Jimmy became the sole owner of the gin. He was in the cotton ginning business for many years and he attributed his success to his many farming customers, who were not only customers but became very good friends. He became close with many of his employees too. During the offseason, he continued going to the gin every day, where they were either working on repairs to the gin or equipment or just visiting, and it was very important to him that his gin cats and kittens were fed daily. Many times Jimmy did a BBQ at the gin for his employees and customers. He also enjoyed weekly visits to Elgin for hot sausage, which was a treat, not only for him but for the friends he took along. His friends and family were very important to him, as was his passion for farming and ginning. Jimmy was a community man. He was on the Jarrell Independent School Board from 1965-1977, serving as president many of those years. He was a lifetime member of the Jarrell United Methodist Church, a member of the Jarrell Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the American Legion. He was very supportive of FFA show animals, both the Jarrell and Taylor communities. He was also one of the founders of the Jarrell Schwertner Water Supply Corp. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim and Justine Sybert, and his brother, Donald Sybert. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linnea (Linn) Sybert; his daughter, Jana Kay Stucky, and her husband, Pete; his granddaughters, Kristen Wilson Cox, and husband, JimEd, and Lisa Irons Branham and husband Henry; step-granddaughter, Ashley Stucky Burtt, and husband, Brian; and step-grandson, Matt Stucky, and wife, Corie; and his eight great-grandchildren. There will be a private family burial at the Corn Hill Cemetery in Jarrell, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 16, 2020