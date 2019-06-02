REHLER, James Randolph James Randolph Rehler (Randy Rehler), 56, passed away in his home on Monday, May 27, 2019. Randy was born on January 8, 1963 in Corpus Christi, TX to Jan Edward Rehler and Sue Lynn Hoipkemeier. He graduated from WB Ray High School in Corpus Christi in 1981. He later earned a Bachelor degree in Real Estate and Finance from the University of Texas at Austin in 1986. While in school, he became a proud member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) Fraternity. He married Kathryn Mileski on January 19th, 1990 and the couple went on to have three beautiful children. During this time Randy formed Aegis, a home renovation company. He was recruited to Austin, TX by Sixth Market for his unique programming skills and understanding of markets and trading. Randy, described by many as larger than life, was a Renaissance man, lifelong history buff, homebrewer, computer enthusiast, gardener and in his younger years absolutely loved surfing and skateboarding. He was a rare combination of someone who had a wonderful sense of humor, a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important-the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Randy is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Lynn Rehler. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathryn A. Rehler of Austin; son, James M. Rehler of Austin; daughter, Kirsti L. Rehler of Austin and significant other Bret Gardner; and daughter, Anne N. Rehler of Austin; father, Jan E. Rehler and wife, Dodee of Georgetown; sister, Jacque Hernandez and husband, Herbie of Wimberley; sister, Jana Akers and husband, Doug of Houston; step-sister, Michelle Watson and husband, Delk of Austin; step-sister, Leslee Sheffield of Austin; and step-brother, Ben Sheffield and wife, Lori of Austin; and by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends. A private service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary