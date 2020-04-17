|
RAUHUT, James Keith James Keith Rauhut passed away on April 13th, 2020. He was born on May 13th, 1953 in San Antonio to Brent and Peggy Rauhut. Keith is survived by his mother, Peggy Rauhut, son James York Rauhut and Julia, brother John Rauhut and Kerry, brother Brian Rauhut, nephew Peter Rauhut and Carrie, nephew Kurtis Rauhut and Christi, along with great-nephews Greyson and Bryce. Growing up in a military family, Keith lived all across the United States, enjoying experiences from fishing in Alaska to surfing in Hawaii. He graduated from Lanier High School in Austin and attended the University of Texas at Austin. Afterwards, he went on to become a successful real estate agent until transitioning to a dedicated district manager for Emro (Marathon Oil) and Love's Travel Stops. Keith had passions for reading, creating stained glass art, and making new friendships with everyone he met. His goal for himself was being a loving father that would pass good morals, critical thinking, and his taste in music to his son. He succeeded in every way possible with that goal. A private burial will take place among family. A celebration of his life will occur when the circumstances allow. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels, for whom they are grateful for.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 17, 2020