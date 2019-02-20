|
|
BARBER, James Ray James Ray "Ray" Barber, 95, born September 22, 1923 in Greenwood, Parker County, Texas. He died Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Longview, Gregg County, Texas. About 1965 he moved to Austin, Texas to work with the Texas Educational Agency. On September 1 1967, he became the T.E.A. State Director of Occupational Research. He traveled throughout the state to help set up vocational classes. Survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Barbara and brother, Rev. Billy Truett of Henderson TN. A graveside service for the family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 1pm in Greenwood Memorial Chapel in Greenwood TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Honor Flight Austin, 815A Brazos St. UPS Box 498, Austin, TX 78701. A more detailed obituary can be seen and online condolences may be made at https://www.raderfh.com/obituaries/James-Barber-10/.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019