MONAGHAN, James Reginal James "Monty" Reginal Monaghan was born August 3, 1921 in Thornton, Texas and passed away May 22, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He served in the United States Army Air Corp from August of 1942 to November 1945, earning an American Theater of Operation Service Ribbon and an Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Ribbon. Monty was fortunate to join with an Honor Flight from Austin, Texas to Washington, DC in 2013. Monty and his wife Dottie travelled all over Europe and the United States after his retirement from the Texas State Board of Insurance in 1983. Some of their favorite places they visited were Ireland and Holland, and one of Monty's favorite expressions from their trip to New Orleans years ago was "Laissez les bons temps rouler," which translates to "Let the good times roll." They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and were able to celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary before Dottie's passing in 2011. They were both avid bowlers for more than 55 years. Monty is preceded in death by his wife, Dottie; his parents; brother O.W; stepson Jack Secord; and other family relatives. Left to cherish his memory are his loving son, Dan Monaghan and his wife Betty. The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Arbour in Austin, Texas for caring for their dad for the past eight years. Services honoring Monty will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, with visitation to begin at 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, located at 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. A Graveside Service to follow at 1:30 PM at Austin Memorial Park.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 27, 2020