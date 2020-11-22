1/1
James Richard Pilgrim
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PILGRIM, James Richard "Dick" James Richard "Dick" Pilgrim, age 97 of Seguin, passed away on November 7, 2020. Dick was born in Waco, Texas on August 21, 1923 to Irene Belle (Alsup) and George Henry Pilgrim. He proudly served his country during World War II, where he was a member of the United States Army 56th Cavalry Reconnaissance Troop stationed mostly in Laredo, Texas. His careers included serving as a City of Austin Police Officer for 20 years, having completed that job as a homicide detective. He later retired from Wilson Sporting Goods as a pro golf salesman in the South Texas area. He loved golf and travelling on cruises, especially to Alaska, with his wife B. J. Dick is preceded in death by his sons, Curtis Michael "Mike" Pilgrim and Walter Blake Miller, his parents, his brothers, Lennox Pilgrim, Curtis Pilgrim, and Chandos Pilgrim and his sisters, Juanita Johnson and Lorissa Ludwig. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Berta Jean "B. J." Blake Pilgrim; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Miller Brewer; grandson, John Roger Brewer; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. A memorial service celebrating Dick's life will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating and military honors rendered by the United States Army. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Floresville City Cemetery. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be John Brewer, Don Crusius, Tom Adams, Gary Howard, tom Pilgrim, and Dr. William Brown. Remember Dick's classic quote, "go slow and watch for snakes." Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Austin Cops for Charities, 5817 Wilcab Road, Austin, Texas, 78721. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 803-549-5912.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin
165 Tor Drive
Seguin, TX 78155
(830) 549-5912
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved