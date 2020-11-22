PILGRIM, James Richard "Dick" James Richard "Dick" Pilgrim, age 97 of Seguin, passed away on November 7, 2020. Dick was born in Waco, Texas on August 21, 1923 to Irene Belle (Alsup) and George Henry Pilgrim. He proudly served his country during World War II, where he was a member of the United States Army 56th Cavalry Reconnaissance Troop stationed mostly in Laredo, Texas. His careers included serving as a City of Austin Police Officer for 20 years, having completed that job as a homicide detective. He later retired from Wilson Sporting Goods as a pro golf salesman in the South Texas area. He loved golf and travelling on cruises, especially to Alaska, with his wife B. J. Dick is preceded in death by his sons, Curtis Michael "Mike" Pilgrim and Walter Blake Miller, his parents, his brothers, Lennox Pilgrim, Curtis Pilgrim, and Chandos Pilgrim and his sisters, Juanita Johnson and Lorissa Ludwig. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Berta Jean "B. J." Blake Pilgrim; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Miller Brewer; grandson, John Roger Brewer; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. A memorial service celebrating Dick's life will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating and military honors rendered by the United States Army. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Floresville City Cemetery. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be John Brewer, Don Crusius, Tom Adams, Gary Howard, tom Pilgrim, and Dr. William Brown. Remember Dick's classic quote, "go slow and watch for snakes." Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Austin Cops for Charities, 5817 Wilcab Road, Austin, Texas, 78721. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 803-549-5912.