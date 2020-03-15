|
|
ELTZROTH III, James Robert "Robbie" James Robert "Robbie" Eltzroth, III went home to our Heavenly Father on March 9, 2020. Rob was born in Austin on June 30, 1991, to Jim and Lisa Eltzroth. Rob succumbed to complications of juvenile onset diabetes. He was 28 years old. Rob graduated from Westwood High School and he was a member of Reach Church in Austin and was loved by his many friends and family. He is survived by his parents, James Robert "Jim" Eltzroth, Jr. and Lisa (Balme) Eltzroth; his paternal grandparents, and his maternal grandmother. The family wishes to thank the staff at North Austin Medical Center for their amazing care during his last days. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Colonial Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, in Austin. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to Reach Church Austin. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020