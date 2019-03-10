Resources More Obituaries for James Woodruff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Ryland Woodruff

Obituary Condolences Flowers WOODRUFF, James Ryland James Ryland Woodruff, 31, of Austin, died Feb. 28, 2019. In his 31 years, Ry was known for his interest in people and their paths in life, his thoughtfulness in exploring big questions, and his warmth and engagement. He treasured beauty of all types, whether in a poem, a photograph, a sweeping natural vista, or the face of a friend or family member while sharing a table with them. He was generous and sincere. From time to time he used his modest income to provide lodging for people experiencing homelessness. He shared his time and energy generously, when he could. At Tarrytown Texaco, his loyal customers valued his kindness, his attention to their problems, and his understanding when things broke down -- their cars, their relationships, their lives. He was greeted by name by all kinds of people. They often had stories to tell him, and he was a careful listener. Although his academic plans were cut short by illness, his teachers respected his ferocious intelligence and curiosity. He was a 2006 graduate of St. Stephen's Episcopal School. For a time, he was enrolled in the Plan I Honors Program of The University of Texas at Austin, as well as at Austin Community College. He was known as a skilled writer with a deep interest in books and ideas. He loved learning. New friends, and even old friends, were surprised to learn of his keen interest in sports. He inexplicably rooted for A.S. Roma soccer. He had a great fondness for Richard Lord's Boxing Gym. Ry loved Bob Dylan, the poet Mary Karr, Leica cameras, Vashti Bunyan's "Diamond Day," his beautiful blue 1985 S-class Mercedes, and his shockingly ugly -- but mechanically perfect! -- Toyota Corolla. He enjoyed inventing funny nicknames for himself and others (special favorites: Jaime Bandini and Weasel), walking laps around tracks and parks with his father, and entertaining his toddler niece on Facetime. He was a minimalist who appreciated order and enjoyed creating efficient systems and checklists. He joked that he was something very different from an Alpha male. Ry liked cooking with his mother for his family: chili, fish dinners of all kinds, casseroles, and rice and beans. He loved his family and was loved in return. His sister and brother-in-law were steady, compassionate allies in his joys and his struggles. Alcoholics Anonymous was an important part of Ry's life for many years. At a memorial service at Westlake AA, his fellow Friends of Bill W. commented eloquently about his kindness, gentleness, intelligence, humor, and honesty. He helped many people on their paths to sobriety. In addition, Ry's family acknowledges the support of a wide variety of mental health professionals. The Woodruffs grieve that a more effective treatment was not available to help Ry. They will continue to channel their time and energy to promote mental health and eliminate stigma. Ry was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend who will be missed terribly. He is survived by his parents, Victoria and James Woodruff of Austin; his sister, Rebecca Woodruff, his brother-in-law, Adam Gaeddert, and niece, Clara Frances Gaeddert, of Atlanta, GA; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Private family services are today. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, tributes in Ry's name may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Austin Chapter (NAMI Austin), a grassroots organization providing education, advocacy and support for those affected by mental illness. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019