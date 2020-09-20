1/1
James Stockton Dunaway
DUNAWAY, James Stockton In a year marked by sorrow and loss, we add our own. Jim Dunaway, a constant loving, joyful presence in the lives of his family and friends, died on August 21st, 2020 from pulmonary fibrosis. Jim loved practicing architecture and helping his clients create spaces that enhanced their daily lives. He enjoyed imaginative design, music, sports (especially Formula 1 racing) impromptu celebrations for any occasion, and above all, natural light pouring abundantly into any space. Jim cheerfully volunteered his time to support community-focused projects at St. David's Episcopal Church, the Austin Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and Griffin School. Jim's metaphor for marriage was a perfectly hewn sculpture, beautiful and solid, yet subject to defacement by a harshly spoken word or careless comment. Never critical, he faithfully preserved the beauty and integrity of the "sculpture" with his wife of 35 years, Margaret. An avid participant in his family's weekly gratitude practice, Jim always began by stating what he was most thankful for: his family and his faith. His sons were the beneficiaries of his infinite parental devotion and patience as he helped them become kind, nurturing, honorable people. A rare human being, Jim walked in love. He emanated kindness, modeled equanimity, and shared his unwavering optimism in ways that inspired everyone who had the immeasurable good fortune to have known him. Jim leaves his wife Margaret, sons James and Andrew, sister Debra, brother-in-law Patrick Mariano, nephews Nicholas Mariano, Anthony Mariano and wife Camille, Nicholas Leland and wife Maggie, Jack Ellison, mother-in-law Frances Leland, and brother-in-law Frank Leland and wife Valarie. Jim's parents and older sister, Jane, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Jim be made to St. David's Episcopal Church (www.stdave.org) or Griffin School (www.griffinschool.org)

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 20, 2020.
