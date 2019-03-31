Resources More Obituaries for James Butler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James T. Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers BUTLER, James T. On March 12, 2019, James Thomas Butler (Jim) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was 86. Jim was born Jan. 12, 1933, to Frances Alice (Thomas) and James Lander Butler in Reno, Nevada. He graduated from Reno High School and earned a B.S. in Education at the Universityof Nevada at Reno in 1954. He did additional graduate work in sociology, guidance and counseling, and school administration at the University of Nevada. Jim was recognized by the University in 2010 as an Outstanding Professional Alumnus and his fraternity, Sigma Nu, likewise, recognized him that same year. While in high school and college, Jim played clarinet in the marching band and in a local group. His love of music continued throughout his life. Jim served in the army from 1954 to 1956 as a member of the Army band assigned to Georgia and South Carolina. It was during this time that he witnessed firsthand racial inequalities in the South. This experience would be the catalyst for his life's passion and work. Returning to the west coast after his military service, he enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley where he received his Master's degree in History. While attending Berkeley, he met and married the mother of his sons. After Berkeley, he began his career in education, serving as a teacher and counselor in the Reno area. Jim left the classroom and began his long and successful career in association work, serving as Executive Director of the Nevada State Education Association. It was during his tenure with NSEA that he personally helped elect the first African-American member of the Nevada Legislature in 1966. While involved in all these endeavors, he helped raise four boys under the age of 7. Jim's life included his sons' many soccer games, which he meticulously caught on his movie camera. He left Nevada and moved his young family to Washington, D.C. to serve as Director of the National Education Association's multimillion-dollar national DuShane Legal Defense Fund and as Assistant Director of Teacher Rights. In this position he interacted with internal and outside legal counsel, the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the Department of HEW Office of Civil Rights, coordinating the Association's work at the height of desegregation efforts. Jim worked tirelessly to protect and defend the civil rights of African-American members of the NEA. In 1974, Jim became the NEA's Pacific States Regional Director, overseeing the delivery of all programs to NEA members in seven western states. Finally, Jim got to Texas to serve as Executive Director of the Texas State Teachers Association where for 10 years he would lead all aspects of policy, programs and staff management for the largest non-profit professional organization in Texas. It was here that he would meet his future wife Karen Johnson, who was then serving as General Counsel for TSTA. Jim left Texas and ended his professional career in Washington, D.C., working for the AARP as Director of AARP/VOTE and acting as a consultant for Public Affairs. After retirement, Jim returned to Texas and this time, he got it right, marrying Karen in Santa Fe, NM in 2016. In the following years, he and Karen shared many happy events with family and friends. Together finally, they had wonderful days making up for lost time. Jim spent his life advocating for the rights of teachers and championing the civil rights of African-Americans and others less fortunate. Throughout his life, he was always supporting causes that would protect our environment, our animals, and our people. Strangers and friends who came into contact with him always commented on his amazing sense of humor even in the darkest times in his life. He may be gone but the work that he did and the lives he touched are so much the better for his efforts. Left to cherish his life are his wife, Karen Johnson Butler; his sons James R. Butler, Kevin T. Butler (Cheryl), Mike P. Butler (Christina), and their mother, Barbara Sherison. He is also survived by grandchildren Tyra, Kayla and Mark Butler and Amber deJoya; his brother-in-law Randy Johnson; Karen's nephews Steven Johnson (Kerry), Ryan Johnson (Erica), and niece Chrissy Johnson(Rory); great nieces Cameron and Lana, and great nephews Hudson and Kane. Additionally, Karen's god daughters, Jackie (Jordan) Longstaff and Robin Pool, brought joy into the Butlers' lives. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patricia, his son Mark, his late wife, Susan Lowell, his sister-in-law Sharon Johnson, and niece Sherrill Reeves. I would like to personally thank our Visiting Angel, Fallon, who watched over Jim while I continued to work. I would like to personally thank our Visiting Angel, Fallon, who watched over Jim while I continued to work. I will be forever grateful for the help, love and support she gave. A celebration for Jim's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Highland Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Hospice Austin, Highland Park Baptist Church, or the . And Jim, I love you more.Karen Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019