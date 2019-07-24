TRAMEL, James "Jim" T. James "Jim" T. Tramel, passed away at the age of 74, on July 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. A time of Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home, 5600 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78633. 512-869-7775. The Funeral Service will be held at The Worship Place in Sun City, Texas at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. Lunch will be served from 11:00-12:30 p.m. at The Worship Place. A Graveside Service with Military Honors by the United States Air Force will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Jim was born on November 26, 1944 to his loving parents, Nathan Turner Tramel and Maudie Ineta (Boatman) Tramel in Camp Polk, Louisiana. He married Canda Beth Flanagan on June 4, 1966 in Longview, Texas, and they recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Jim and Canda became the parents of Stacy and Stephany in 1968 and 1971, respectively. Shortly after marrying Canda, Jim joined the United States Air Force, serving from August 1, 1966 through July 1, 1993 which included four tours in Viet Nam. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Texas A&M and his Masters of Finance Degree from the University of Houston, Clearlake City, Texas. After retiring as Lt. Colonel, with 27 years of service in the Air Force, Jim was employed by multiple technology companies as Director or Vice President of Human Resources. After retiring in 2013, Jim and Canda made their home in Sun City, Texas where they joined The Worship Place. He was involved with the delivery of Meals on Wheels for TWP, TAMU Former Students, 12th Man Foundation, B52 Association and TAMU Corp of Cadets Foundation as well as the Military Order-Purple Heart. Survivors include: wife, Canda Tramel, of Georgetown; daughters, Stacy D. and her husband, Matt Hale of Little Elm, Texas; Stephany Leistritz of Cedar Park, Texas; brother, Thomas M. Tramel of Dallas, Texas; grandsons: Joshua A. Hale, Ian T. Hale, Trace G. Leistritz and James P. Leistritz; and granddaughter, Aloura S. Alvarado. He is also survived by many dear cousins and Aggie brothers and their wives. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan T. and Ineta Tramel. The following gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Jim Crumbliss, Mike Daly, Larry Hunter, Pat Smith, John Stropp, and John Lovelace. Honorary Pallbearers are: Joost Gosschalk, Don Hlozak, James Smith and Robert Myers. The Tramel family wishes to thank all the Doctors and staff of Seton Heart Specialty Care and Transplant Center and the wonderful ICU A nurses and therapy staff of Seton Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The s Project at WoundedWarriorProject.org or BiG in Georgetown, Texas at BrookwoodInGeorgetown.org. You may leave a message or memory in our online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 24, 2019