QUITTA, James Thomas "Jim" October 29, 1931 - August 30, 2020 James "Jim" Thomas Quitta, affectionately known as "Bobeck" in his youth, passed away on Sunday, the 30th of August 2020. Jim was born on the 29th of October 1931, in Smithville, Texas to Olga and Steve Quitta, Sr. He grew up in Smithville with two older brothers, Fred William and Steve, Jr. and graduated from Smithville High School. After high school he served in the U.S. Army. Following that, Jim attended Stephen F. Austin State University earning a degree in forestry which led him to Winnfield, Louisiana where he and his wife of 51 years, Betty Hampton Quitta, raised their 6 children. Jim's professional career as a forester for Crown Zellebach lasted for over 31 years until he retired. He is survived by his children: Eddie and Jennifer Quitta (Winnfield, LA), Mark Quitta (deceased), Teresa Quitta (Seattle, WA), Angela and Tom Collins (Natchitoches, LA), Andrea and Brian Shelton (Natchitoches, LA), and Veronica Pray (Winnfield, LA). His grandchildren: Mark Quitta, Meagan Bailey, Hannah Buxton, Rachel Collins, Addison Shelton, Bailey Shelton, Breanna Pray, Colby Pray and Natalie Mayfield. He will forever be known as "Paco" by his beloved grandchildren. Jim is also survived by 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In all their years in Winnfield, Betty and Jim were well-known for their hospitality and good food. Betty and Jim's renewal of their vows on their 50th anniversary at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church was a beautiful celebration of their life together, surrounded by their closest friends and family. In his youth, Jim was known for his gregarious personality, mischievous ways and good looks (this last bit according to the ladies from the Class of 1950). Jim was a character, a storyteller, a gardener, a cook, a wood worker and, in the end, an old coot who loved his family. He also enjoyed researching, archiving and sharing his family genealogy. Jim and Betty's home on Johnson Road will be remembered as a place of so many special and loving memories for so many people. The gift that Jim and Betty leave to this world is their legacy their wonderful children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home of Natchitoches. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Garden of Memories in Winnfield, LA. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Tom Collins, Brian Shelton, Mark Quitta, Bailey Shelton, Jerry Hebert, and Clay LaCroix. Honorary pallbearers will be David Mikulenka, Pete Quitta, and Tony Quitta. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Jim's name may be made to The American Cancer Society
and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Winnfield.