ROBISON III, MD, James Thomas 86, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Jim was born on February 27, 1933 in Houston, TX to J. Mathews Robison MD and Jane Holland Robison. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his grandfather, James T. Robison Sr. who was the Texas Land Commissioner from 1909 -1929; his Uncle James T. "Paul" Robison II MD; his sisters, Gloria Scull and Nancy Cooley; and his brother, J. Mathews Robison Jr MD. Jim grew up in Houston where he attended River Oaks Elementary School and Lamar High School. He attended the University of Texas in Austin and graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1958. Jim did his Surgery Internship at University of Minnesota and completed his Otolaryngology Residency at Baylor in Houston in 1961. Jim was a kind man and a dedicated physician in the Austin area for 50 years. He was intellectually curious, coached youth sports teams and played on his high school 1951 State Champion Basketball team and freshman basketball at UT. Jim was a Sig Ep at UT and an avid sports fan who followed the Longhorns and the Cowboys. Jim was our Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather and we loved him and he loved us. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Brenda Preston Robison; his children, James Robison IV (Cheryl), Frances Osborne and Joel W. Robison; his grandchildren, James Robison V (Lauryn), Thomas Robison (Caroline), Kathryn Robison and Kylar Osborne; his great-grandchildren, Henley Robison and James Robison VI; his ex-wife, Martha Guerin; his stepchildren, Jeff Beaupain (Jill) and Trey Preston, (Jamie); and numerous nieces and nephews: Jay Scull, Ava Hausmann, Alisah Gideon, Nina Aston. There will be a private family graveside service and a celebration of his life at a later date. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019