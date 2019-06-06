SAMUELSON, James V. "Poco" April 20th 1961-May 20th, 2019 James V. "Poco" Samuelson received his education in Hastings, Minnesota, Kailua and Honolulu, Hawaii and graduated high school in Austin, Texas. He is survived by his daughters; Divian N. Samuelson, Kayman A. Samuelson and Emilee M. Samuelson, granddaughters; Sofie and Ramona Crocker, mother, Verla M. Cook and father, Paul F. Samuelson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Divian Lee Samuelson and grandparents, V. E. "Willie" Williams and E.A. "Ev" Williams. James had a huge heart and would drop anything to help a friend. There was nothing he couldn't do once he put his mind to it. His final act of kindness was to donate his eyes, bones, and tissue to help others. In lieu of flowers, please remember James by donating to Abiding Love Lutheran Church, NAMI, Austin Pets Alive, or to the . A Memorial Service will be held at Abiding Love Lutheran Church, 7210 Brush Country Rd. Austin, TX 78749 on June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. If you will be in attendance the family has requested you wear bright colors in celebration of James's life. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary