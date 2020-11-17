1/1
James W. Glenn
GLENN, James W. Dr. James W. Glenn, long time respected dentist of Austin, Texas, passed into his eternal home on November 9, 2020, at his home in Blanco County, Texas, surrounded by family. Jimmy, or "Jim" as we called him, is survived by his wife Carolyn Glenn of 59 years, son Brian Mark Glenn and his wife Kerri Glenn. He is also survived by his 2 grandchildren, Kolby Glenn, currently residing in Dallas, and Halli Glenn, currently of San Antonio. He is also survived by his sisters Janice Glenn Jones and her husband Billy Jones of College Station, Texas, Sandra Bedinghaus of LaGrange, Texas, his brother Brent A. Glenn and his wife Gail of Shelton, Washington, along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Woodrow Wilson Glenn and Serena Gates Glenn. Jimmy was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on July 31st, 1941. After graduating from W.B. Ray High School in 1959, he attended and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. degree in 1963. During this time he became married to the love of his life Carolyn on August 4, 1961. His son Brian was born in December, 1962. He attended The University of Texas Dental School in Houston where he attained his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1970 then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a dentist in the base hospital for 2 years at Cannon Air Base in Clovis, New Mexico, and was honorably discharged in 1972. He then returned to Austin with his family to start a dental practice which spanned over 34 years. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and son. He and his wife Carolyn were married for 59 years. Salt water fishing along the Texas and Louisiana gulf coast with family and friends was a passion of his, as well as traveling to the mountains of New Mexico with his beloved Carolyn and family, as was just being with family. He was a meticulous restorer of antique furniture and antique dental cabinets. His wonderful sense of humor and positive outlook on life was apparent to anyone who knew him even briefly. He loved the many dogs he and Carolyn had over the years and personified the Christian faith that was in his heart to those who knew him by his words, deeds and actions. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, professional colleagues and the innumerable patients whom with he came in contact over a 34 plus year career. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Austin Pets Alive or any No Kill Animal Shelter of your choice. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 17, 2020.
