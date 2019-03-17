|
WHITE, James W. Was born in Austin, TX on June 29, 1923. He passed away in Pflugervile, TX on March 9, 2019. The visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm in the Mercer Memorial Chapel of Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12pm at the Greater Calvary Bible Church, 6510 Berkman Drive Austin, TX 78723. Interment will be after the service at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019