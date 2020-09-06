HANNA, James Walter James Walter Hanna died at the age of 84 on Sunday August 23, 2020 after a recent decline in health. He was born in Mission, Texas on March 27, 1936 to the Reverend Paul Dean Hanna, Sr., and Nina Foster Hanna. As the son of a Presbyterian minister, James moved with his family to small towns across Texas and Oklahoma. He graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton, OK in 1954. He then followed the family tradition of his parents and older brother, attending Austin College in Sherman, Texas, graduating with a B.A. He also did a stint in the US Army Reserves. It was while in college, his parents having moved to Corpus Christi to serve at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, that James met a lovely red-headed college girl at a church picnic. After hitch-hiking to visit her at North Texas State University in Denton, Texas, he finally convinced her to marry him. Sara Starr Hanna became his wife of 59 years and the mother of his three children. James began his career in advertising working for HEB in Corpus Christi. He then followed his brother Paul Dean Hanna, Jr., and his cousin Jim Howze to Lubbock and the Texas Tech Art Department. While at Texas Tech, James taught Fine Art, Photography, 2-D Design and Color Theory. In those years he also earned his M.A. at North Texas State University. He retired in 2001 after 33 years. As a lifelong learner, James embraced technology and developed an interest in digital photography. James was a long-time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lubbock, Texas. He served as an Elder of the church for many years, because to be a member of a church means that you must do your part. James also served on the Board of Trustees for Presbyterian Pan American School in Kingsville, TX. James was an avid reader and collector. He collected books, art, antique toy piggy banks, cameras, coins, pocketknives and guns. James was very proud of his Scottish heritage and traveled to Scotland to visit Sorbie Tower, the seat of Clan Hannay from where he traced his ancestry. James is survived by his wife Sara Hanna and his children Arthur Hanna and wife Catherine Hanna of Austin, Texas; Cynthia Hanna of Crownpoint, New Mexico; and Sally Robinson and husband Jacques Robinson of Arlington, Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren who he adored: Taylor Hanna, Jordan Hanna, Jamal Robinson, Journi Robinson, Joshua Robinson and JaKaria Robinson. James is pre-deceased by his parents Rev. Paul D. Hanna Sr., and Nina Hanna, as well as his brother Paul D. Hanna Jr. Donations can be made to the Presbyterian Pan American School in memory of James. www.ppas.org