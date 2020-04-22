|
PERSON JR., James Wells James Wells (Jimmie) Person Jr, was born in Port Gibson, Mississippi on August 5, 1924, and died on April 11, 2020 in Austin, TX. He attended high school at Chamberlain-Hunt Academy, Port Gibson, a boys Presbyterian military prep school, where he was later employed in public relations, administration, and as a board member and chairman of the board. He attended Mississippi State University until his education was interrupted by World War II. During the war, Jimmie served in England in the Army Air Corps, U.S. Army. Upon returning from the war, Jimmie married Adele LaNoue Prichard, with whom he had two sons, James Wells Person III and William Prichard Person. After LaNoue's death, Jimmie married Jane Hale Bush. They just celebrated 67 years of a very happy marriage. For many reasons, theirs was a match truly made in heaven. They had one son, Thomas Benjamin Person. Jimmie served the Port Gibson Bank for almost fifty years as public relations director, trusted advisor to the president, and as a board member. Jimmie loved Port Gibson and Mississippi. He served on many civic boards and commissions, and he was a long time elder and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church, Port Gibson. Above all else, Jimmie loved family. He was especially kind and good to his mother and sisters as they grew older. He was an outstanding father to his three boys, loving and guiding them without being overbearing. He grew close with his daughters-in-law and his grandchildren's husbands and wives. Jimmie took great pride and enjoyment in his grandchildren and great-grans, as he called them. He loved and enjoyed all his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and especially enjoyed thrashing them on the golf course. (After he turned 75, he shot his age almost weekly for 10 years). He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. Person Sr. and Anna Gage Person, his first wife, LaNoue Person, his sisters, Nancy McConahey, Mallie Magill, Lucile Person, Isabella Person, and his son, Will Person. He is survived by his wife, Jane Person, and daughter-in-law, Julie Person, children, Natalie and Paul Heberling, Paul's wife, Katie Wallat, and children, Will and Alex. Also surviving are sons Thom Person, wife, Janet Kastner, children, Raleigh and Walker, and Walker's wife, Caroline; Jim Person, wife, Lee, and children, Currie Person, husband, Patrick Newell, and son, Magnus; Wells Person, wife, Leslie, and sons, James and Michael. Due to Covid-19, no funeral services are being planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to "Westminster Residents Appreciation Fund", Westminster, 4100 Jackson Ave, Austin, TX 78731.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020