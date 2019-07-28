|
|
WILSON, James William James William Wilson (Jim), age 91, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on July 23, 2019. Jim remained curious, interesting, and engaged until the very end. Jim grew up in San Antonio, Texas, where he attended public schools and made his parents, Ruth and Jim Wilson, proud. He was the oldest of three (he outlived his sister Margaret Fowler and brother Fred Wilson). Growing up, he worked two paper routes and made straight A's, then sold ladies' shoes to support himself at the University of Texas and UT Law (BA, LLB 1951). He finished second in his law school class and was elected "Outstanding Senior Student" by the law faculty. Jim was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the Order of the Coif, and Chancellors, and served as editor of the Texas Law Review. He began his legal career at the law firm that became McGinnis Lochridge, where he met the love of his life, Betty Pickett. Their marriage began in 1952 and lasted 66 years, until Betty's death last October. Jim practiced law in Austin from 1951 to 1979 except for periods of government service, which began with active duty in the Navyhe served as legal officer on the carrier USS Bonhomme Richard in the Korean war and was then stationed in Port Hueneme, California (1952-1955). After discharge, he went back to the firm, but soon was called to serve as an Assistant Attorney General under Texas Attorney General Will Wilson (1957-58). He and Betty then moved to Washington DC, where Jim served as Legislative Assistant to Senate Majority Leader Lyndon B. Johnson and as Counsel to the Senate Democratic Policy Committee (1958-1960). Jim preferred representing clients to political life, so he and Betty moved back to Austin where he rejoined McGinnis Lochridge as a partner (1960-1976). He later became of counsel to Stubbeman, McRae, Sealy, & Browder (1976-1979). Betty and Jim then moved to Houston where he became General Counsel to Brown & Root, Inc., the international engineering and construction firm (1979-1993). After retiring from that position, Jim was of counsel to Sewell & Riggs in Houston (1993-1995). Jim then retired from law practice and he and Betty returned to Austin to be closer to family and old friends. He taught construction law as an adjunct professor at UT Law (1995-97). He was a life member of the American Law Institute and a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Jim was also a long-time member of the Board of Directors of Continental AirlinesBetty and Jim took full advantage of their airline pass and traveled the world together. Jim is survived by his two children, Alex Wilson Albright (married to Clint Parsley) and Bill Wilson (married to Cathy Wilson), and five grandchildren, Tommy (Martha), Wilson and Jack Albright, and Will and Rees Wilson. He died knowing his first great-grandchild was on her way. Now Jim and Betty are back together dancing, as they so loved to do. Thank you to Elida, Chrys, Mae, Aydee, Yvonne, Rosa, Karena, Roxanne, Debbie, other nurses and caregivers at Carefor, Halcyon Health, and Westminster Manor, for their love and devotion to Jim and Betty. Jim's family will greet friends at a reception celebrating his life on Sunday, August 18, 4 pm, at Tarry House in Austin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the James W. Wilson Endowment for Excellence Scholarship in Law, University of Texas Law School, www.UTLSF.org/wilson. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019