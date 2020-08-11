DEBAUN, James William James (Jim) William DeBaun, 86, a longtime resident of Bastrop passed away on August 6th in Houston, Texas. Jim was born April 17th, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was eventually stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Del Valle. There he met and married his wife, Billie Laake. After leaving the Air Force, Jim worked for Olivette. Eventually, he and Billie settled back in Bastrop where he worked at the family business, Laake Hardware. After the store closed, he joined Texas Parks and Wildlife and retired in 1996. Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Billie, sisters Jane (Jay) Phillippe and Lynn (Bob) Henningsen, daughter Leslie (Ken) Cosby, son James (Patty) DeBaun, Jr., and daughter Jenna (Jack) Anding. He was also blessed with one grandson, Kyle Anding, and two step-granddaughters Kayla and Kelsey Chandler along with nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James E. DeBaun and Jennie McKinney DeBaun. Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be at the funeral home at 10:00am Wednesday, August 12, 2020 followed by burial in Fairview Cemetery, Bastrop, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bastrop.



