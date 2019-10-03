Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Dampier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie A. Dampier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie A. Dampier Obituary
DAMPIER, Jamie A. 10/10/1970-09/06/2019 On Friday September 6, 2019 in Bremerton, Wa Jamie Alexander Dampier , loving father, son, brother and friend; passed away at age 48. Jamie was a resident of Austin for many years of his life, working for printing company's and of course being a local artist. Jamie was passionate about his love for painting and all forms of art and history. He loved traveling, coffee shops, politics, reading and having long meaningful conversations. He is preceded in death by his father , Dan Dampier, grandparents James and Katherine Singer and beloved aunt Marylou. He is survived by his daughter Alyssah, mother Jane and sister Tina and feline children.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.