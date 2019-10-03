|
DAMPIER, Jamie A. 10/10/1970-09/06/2019 On Friday September 6, 2019 in Bremerton, Wa Jamie Alexander Dampier , loving father, son, brother and friend; passed away at age 48. Jamie was a resident of Austin for many years of his life, working for printing company's and of course being a local artist. Jamie was passionate about his love for painting and all forms of art and history. He loved traveling, coffee shops, politics, reading and having long meaningful conversations. He is preceded in death by his father , Dan Dampier, grandparents James and Katherine Singer and beloved aunt Marylou. He is survived by his daughter Alyssah, mother Jane and sister Tina and feline children.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 3, 2019