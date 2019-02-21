ZABANEH, Jamil Munir "Jim" August 15, 1935 - February 17, 2019 Jamil Munir Zabaneh, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away February 17, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1935, to Munir and Evelyn Zabaneh, in Ramleh, Palestine. He immigrated to the United States in 1966 with his wife Nancy, settling first in Houston, TX and eventually relocating to Austin to raise his family. He was a hard-working, dedicated entrepreneur with many successful business ventures. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Nancy, four children, Patrick, Evelyn, Jim, and Samer, and their spouses, Yolie, Cliff, Katherine, and Sandy, and seven grandchildren, Sean, Ryan, Michael, Bella, Aubrey, Ethan, and Emma. Family and friends are invited to a memorial at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church on Friday, February 22, at 11:00 am. Reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community First! Village in memory of Jamil Zabaneh. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary