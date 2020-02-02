|
|
MIZE, Jamilah Thomseen Jamilah Thomseen Mize, 27, of Round Rock, died Sunday, January 5th. She was born in Tuscon, AR on June 12, 1992, a daughter of Alisa A. (Mosley) and the late James C. Mize. The Celebration of her life Service will be 11AM on Monday, February 3rd at Olivet Baptist Church with public viewing beginning at 10AM. Interment to follow 3PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Killeen, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Services entrusted to Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020