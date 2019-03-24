HUCKABEE, Jams M. Age 78 of Jollyville (Austin), Texas died on February 23, 2019 after a long period of declining health. Jim was born on May 9, 1940 in Purmela, Coryell County, Texas Shortly after his birth his family moved to the nearby town of Gatesville Texas. After graduating from high school there he entered the US Air Force in 1958. After 20 years he retired as a Special Agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. In 1978 he moved Austin and started his next career. He worked several years at the Texas school for the deaf as an Audio / video technician. In 1982 he started work at Lockheed missile and space company in Austin as a security representative and took early retirement there in 1996. He spent the next 15 years as a consultant for several Austin area defense contractors finishing his career at CACI technology where he was a security administrator. He is preceded in death by his parents B.M. Huckabee and Audi Mayberry Huckabee and his first wife Dolliva Chambers Huckabee. He is survived by his current wife Sylvia (Niki) Nicholson Huckabee of Austin Texas, his brother Roger and wife Barbara Huckabee, of Gatesville Texas, son Mike Huckabee, of Austin Texas, stepdaughter Stephanie and husband Beau Jacobson, of Cedar Park Texas, stepson Ian and wife Bernadette Gladd, of San Diego California, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jim enjoyed traveling, camping ,fishing, scuba diving and street rods. Cremation will be handled by Neptune Society of Austin Texas no formal services are scheduled. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary