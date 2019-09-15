|
STEGER, Jan Bennett Jan Bennett Steger went to be with our Lord September 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Tx. "Sweet Jan" was born on January 11, 1943 in Austin to James A. and Evelyne M. Bennett (Knippa). She graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961 and attended The University of Texas At Austin and later graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio. A full obituary is available in the San Antonio Express News. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Community Bible Church in San Antonio or the . A service and reception will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Community Bible Church, 2477 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019