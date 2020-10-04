REID, Jan Jan Reid spoke quietly and slowly in person, drawing you in to conversations that always seemed to be profound in some way, whether the topic was chicken fried steak or the impact of Basque immigrants on the American West. His written voice was loud, clear, and one-of-a-kind in his novels, nonfiction books, and articles for Texas Monthly and other magazines. Both distinctive voices were stilled when he died of a heart failure on September 19 at age 75. He'd suffered a major heart attack 10 days earlier. Jan was born March 18, 1945, in Abilene, Texas, to Charles C. Reid and Elsie Louise (Shelton) Reid. At the time, the Reid family lived in the West Texas town of Lueders, and the nearest hospital was in Abilene. Jan had an older sister, Lana. Charles was involved with the oil refinery industry, and a job change caused the family to move 130 miles northeast to Wichita Falls, which became Jan's hometown. Jan was educated at Wichita Falls public schools and graduated from "Old High" in 1963. Charles had always wanted to be a high school English teacher, but the need to find work during the Great Depression and, later, World War II precluded his becoming one. Still, Charles was a dedicated reader, and Jan grew up in a relatively rare home where the dad constantly had a book in his hand. Charles was also an amateur Texas historian, as was his father and his father's father. This interest in reading and in researching history had a major impact on Jan's eventually becoming a writer. Elsie was a fervent member of the Church of Christ. Jan's niece, Robin Byrne, remembers that whenever the door of the Church of Christ at 23rd and Grace was open, Elsie was there: Sunday morning, Sunday night, Wednesday night. Elsie's children were there with her. This was fitting for Wichita Falls, which, in the 1950s, prided itself as being the "City that Faith Built." Later in life, Jan would reject the faith that he grew up with. Yet two aspects of his mother's spirituality stayed with him. First, Elsie believed in helping out people who needed help. Jan, too, was generous in his support of people who needed assistance, especially younger writers who were trying to get a foothold in the publishing world. Second, the Church of Christ's a capello hymns instilled in Jan an interest in music, which would play a role in his writing career. Though he didn't play an instrument, Jan learned to sing at the Church of Christ services. Few of his future friends in Austin knew that he had a good singing voice. Following high school, Jan joined the U.S. Marine Corps reserves. Though he enjoyed talking about his Corps experiences with other Marines, Jan had two primary takeaways: a distrust of authority figures and an extreme dislike for sleeping on the ground. He began college at what was then Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, which he sometimes good-naturedly called the "hometown Harvard." Jan became a familiar figure around campus and at Scott's Drive In. He drove a Chevy Corvair convertible, a less-than-common mode of transportation for Wichita Falls to say the least. Jan took a class at Midwestern that set the course for the rest of his life. It was taught by a young English professor who was scarcely older than Jan himself, James Hoggard. Hoggard was a practicing writer who would eventually publish fiction, nonfiction, and scores of poems. Hoggard inspired Jan to become a writer himself. Hoggard and his wife, Lynn, remained close friends of Jan's for the rest of his life. After graduating from Midwestern, Jan attempted a turn at selling insurance in Dallas, during which he saw the racist practices of insurance companies in action. He didn't last long. And he never worked in the business world again. He acquired some experience in journalism during a short stay at the Mount Pleasant Tribune, then wound up at the University of Texas in Austin, where he worked on a Master's degree in American Studies when the program was headed up by Pulitzer prize-winner William Goetzmann. Jan found a home in Central Texas. Eventually he hired on as the sports editor of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung. In 1973, Michael R. Levy began an upstart publication in Austin called Texas Monthly. Jan's byline appeared in the magazine during its first year of publication. A year after its founding, Texas Monthly won its first National Magazine Award and quickly established a reputation as one of the best-written and best-edited magazines in America. Jan became one of its regular contributors and his career as a writer took off. He was able to leave the sportswriting gig in New Braunfels behind. Jan established lasting friendships with Texas Monthly writers and editors. Longtime Texas Monthly editor Greg Curtis credited Jan with helping to define the publication's voice, particularly with his cover story "Busting Out of Mexico," which appeared in 1976. Jan's personal favorite among his many contributions to the magazine was 1997's "The Forgotten People," a long form piece about the migratory lives of the Kickapoo. One of Jan's Texas Monthly beats was covering the Dallas Cowboys during the Tom Landry era. This experience laid the groundwork for Jan's second nonfiction book, Vain Glory. It dealt with Texans' obsessions with football at the high school, college, and pro levels and beat Friday Night Lights to the bookstore shelves by three years. In the early years of working with Texas Monthly, Jan befriended Billy Lee Brammer, the former Lyndon Johnson aide who'd written the classic political novel, The Gay Place, a decade earlier. Brammer was on the Texas Monthly masthead, though he wasn't publishing much. Nonetheless, Brammer became a mentor, teaching Jan fundamentals of the writing profession. In 1974, Jan completed his first book, The Improbable Rise of Redneck Rock, a pioneering study that focused on the folk/country-rock or "cosmic cowboy" aspect of the burgeoning Austin music scene. Brammer agreed to blurb Jan's book and review it for the Austin Sun alternative paper. While an impatient printer waited, Jan coaxed the overdue blurb from Brammer while Billy Lee thumped a drum with one hand and typed with the other as a bemused Dave Hickey, the influential art critic and author, looked on. Redneck Rock has more or less remained in print since it first hit bookstores. Redneck Rock was edited and published by Jan's longtime friend, David Lindsey, who would go on to become a bestselling crime novelist. Over the course of his life, Jan established many circles of friends. Lindsey introduced him to Roy Hamric, who became one of Jan's closest friends, and who secured a teaching post for Jan at the University of Texas, Arlington; Jan commuted from Austin to Arlington one day a week. Through Hamric, he met Robert Compton, the legendary book editor of the Dallas Morning News, as well as a number of North Texas writers. Jan became a Paisano Fellow in 1977, which allowed him to receive a stipend while living and writing at J. Frank Dobie's rural hideaway on Barton Creek southwest of Austin. In doing so, Jan followed in the footsteps of writers he knew and respected, like A.C. Greene and Billy Porterfield, as well as his friends Gary Cartwright and C.W. Smith. Jan worked on what would become his first published novel, Deerinwater, at Dobie's old place. (It would be published in 1985.) In 1979, Jan was inducted into the Texas Institute of Letters. He served on the TIL Council and as Secretary. In 2014, he received TIL's Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1979, Jan's friend Pete Gent, a former Dallas Cowboy and the author of North Dallas Forty, introduced him to Dorothy Browne. Jan was immediately struck by Dorothy's beauty, wit, intelligence, and outgoing personality. Dorothy had a daughter from an earlier marraige, Lila (to whom Jan would eventually become a loving stepfather; Lila would fondly remember how he fixed her scrambled eggs every morning and made sure she arrived at school on time). Like Jan, Dorothy was a left-of-center Democrat. She'd been an educator, had worked for the ACLU, and was a political activist with feminism and civil rights being two of her passions. She was also extremely well read. In Dorothy, Jan indeed found his great love. Sam Houston Clinton, a judge on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals (and a former ACLU lawyer), married them on July 4, 1982. Eventually Jan, Dorothy, and Lila moved into a house on West 11th Street in Austin's Tarrytown neighborhood. Large dogs complemented the family. Dorothy adored standard poodles; Jan, sheep dogs. Dorothy broadened Jan's horizons in innumerable ways. Through Brammer, she'd met older writers such as Larry L. King and Edwin "Bud" Shrake. Jan befriended them because of his connection to Dorothy. Jan and Dorothy hosted fabulous parties at their house, which had a perfect backyard for partygoer overflow. Molly Ivins was a regular as were any number of people from Austin's literary, political, film, and music communities. It was a change for Jan, who was reclusive by nature and often craved solitude. Dorothy also had the travel bug. Other than a few visits to Mexican border cities, Jan had not strayed beyond the U.S. Dorothy soon corrected that. Jan became an experienced European traveler. Trips to Spain in particular proved valuable to Jan's creative life. Jan and Dorothy became especially close friends with Gary and Phyllis Cartwright. The two couples often seemed inseparable. As he became better known in Texas political circles, Jan supplemented his income by writing speeches for politicians, most notably former Texas Land Commissioner Garry Mauro. One day, Jan answered his phone to discover that former U.S. Representative Barbara Jordan was calling him to inquire to inquire about the possibility of his doing some writing for her. Jan ended up not writing for her, but he never forgot how she sounded on the phone. To him, she sounded like the "voice of God." Dorothy knew Ann Richards, who hired her to work for the Treasurer's office. Dorothy and Jan both worked as volunteers on Richards' campaign for governor in 1990. Once Richards won, she appointed Dorothy associate director of the criminal justice division. Jan became well acquainted with the people who surrounded the governor, which aided him in one of his future writing endeavors. In the 1980s, Jan, along with Greg Curtis and mutual friend Billy Gammon, began training at Richard Lord's Boxing Gym. Lord had been a professional boxer himself; his father had managed world champion welterweight Curtis Cokes. The gym was one of the first in America to encourage female boxers. Though the gym, Jan developed a whole other circle of friends, many of them blue-collar boxers. In the years to come, he met two eventual world champions, Anissa Zamarron and Jesus Chavez. Jan grew particularly close to Chavez, who was the star of the "Brawls in the Hall" that Lord staged at the old Austin Music Hall, and wrote about him for Texas Monthly. Chavez was steadily climbing his way up the list of contenders when he was deported to Mexico because of a controversial immigration issue. Chavez continued his boxing career there. In April 1998, Jan, in the company of Texas Monthly friends Mike Hall, David Courtney, and John Spong, flew to Mexico City to watch Chavez fight. Celebrating afterward, the four of them fell victim to an armed robbery. Jan wound up being shot and nearly died. The shooting forever changed Jan's life in many ways, yet Jan refused to allow his injuries to limit it. He underwent months of recovery and endured tremendous pain. Yet he continued to push forward. Doctors had predicted he would have to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Jan wouldn't hear of it. He worked until he was able to walk again, albeit with the support of a cane. Perseverance was always a key quality to Jan's makeup. For instance, in the mid-1980s, Jan began to tell friends that he had plans for two novels, one concerning the legendary Comanche leader Quanah Parker, the other about some Basque characters. Decades passed, but Jan never gave up on those books. Finally Comanche Sundown appeared in 2010 and Sins of the Younger Sons in 2017. Both were well reviewed, both received awards. They were high points in a remarkably productive period following the shooting. Jan published his personal account of the Mexico City incident, The Bullet Meant for Me, four years after the event. He was proud of that book because he avoided letting become an "ouch narrative," as he termed it. It was well received nationwide. A couple of years before that, a collection of his Texas journalism, Close Calls, appeared from Texas A&M Press. He revisited the music world with a short book on the making of the classic rock album Layla and collaborating with Shawn Sahm on a biography of Doug Sahm, Texas Tornado. He collaborated with Lou Dubose on books about Tom Delay (The Hammer) and Karl Rove (Boy Genius). He also stayed busy as an editor. Collections of essays by Texas writer Grover Lewis (Splendor in the Shortgrass, co-edited with W.K. Stratton) and a masterful anthology, Rio Grande, were two of his standout projects. In 2012, he released arguably his most important book, Let the People In, which is the definitive biography of Ann Richards. It was the culmination of his years of experience in Texas politics as well as many years of research. The Washington Post's reviewer wrote that Jan told Richards' story "with sympathy, insight and a deep knowledge of contemporary Texas politics." In recent years, both Jan and Dorothy suffered health setbacks. Dorothy had a long battle with lung cancer, and Jan was her loyal caregiver as she entered into hospice at their house. Jan wrote whenever he could. When Dorothy died on Christmas Eve, 2019, Jan had all but finished the initial draft of a novel entitled The Song Leader. Jan was deeply saddened and lonely after her death, but always persevering, he pushed forward with The Song Leader. He submitted a polished copy of it to TCU Press, which immediately snapped it up and slated it for publication in 2021. Jan lived alone with his loyal collie, Biscuit, in the house he'd shared for all those years with Dorothy. In retrospect, it seems as if Jan sensed he was running out of time. He patched up feuds and reached out to relatives with whom he'd not been in contact for years. Taking appropriate COVID precautions, he even stopped in to check out Richard Lord's Boxing Gym's new location a couple of times. He passed the time during his final days in the hospital by emailing back and forth with his editor in Fort Worth, making the final tweaks to The Song Leader. He was a writer to the end. Jan would not have wanted people to risk their health by attending a memorial service during the COVID pandemic. An event will occur at some safe date in the future. Jan is survived by his stepdaughter, Lila Vance-Wilson; granddaughter, Isabelle Wilson; and his niece, Robin Byrne; as well as several cousins.



