OLIVER, Jana Lynn Jana Lynn Oliver, 66, of Driftwood, TX passed away on October 25, 2019. She was born in Brownfield, TX on February 11, 1953. From a musically gifted family, Jana played guitar, banjo and mandolin, and wrote many original songs. She attended Texas Tech University and began a career in social services work in Lubbock. Jana later managed a juvenile offenders program in Austin, and then moved to Driftwood TX 26 years ago. There she had her own pet sitting service called "Happy Tails to You." Jana was a certified Texas Master Gardner and Texas Master Naturalist. Jana rescued and rehabilitated many stray and injured animals. Jana is survived by her partner of 35 years, Mindy Jackson; her sister Jeanie and husband Ronnie Sullivan, and many dear nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-greats too. Jana is preceded in death by her mother Iona and her sister Glenda. The family is grateful to Monica Signorelli for her loving care of Jana in the final years of Alzheimer's Disease. A celebration of Jana's life will be planned for a date in November.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019
