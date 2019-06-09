Resources More Obituaries for Jane Sibley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Dunn Sibley

Obituary Condolences Flowers SIBLEY, Jane Dunn The iconic Jane Dunn Sibley passed Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 in her Austin home, with four generations of Sibley family present, after 95 years of technicolor life. Jane was an original. She liked to say she was the founder, president and sole member of the International Buzzard Society and she was easy to spot with her signature buzzard feather chignon about town. Jane was the only child of Minna "Minnie" Mahala and A Warren Dunn. Born in Ft. Stockton in the spring of 1924, Jane came from tough pioneer roots as told in her memoir, "Jane's Window: My Spirited Life in West Texas and Austin." Jane practiced the art of conversation and valued correct grammar, almost as much as a good story. She valued history and the lessons it teaches us and this story about her great great grandmother, Mahala Milligan, is one of her favorites: "February 19, 1860 was a tragic day for the Milligan family. The mules were out grazing as usual but hadn't come back to the house so Sheriff Tom Milligan went out looking for them. Livestock open grazed at this time with no fences and needed much attention. At a bluff near Milligan's house, a group of about half a dozen Indians surrounded him. In those days, the Indians were a threat to the settlers and most were prepared to defend themselves. Tom was armed. As dusk fell, with still no word from Tom, Mahala became uneasy. On the night of Tom Milligan's death, Mahala barred the door and would not let the children out of the house. The Indians took Tom's hat and gun and some accounts say his ears were cut off but he was not scalped, which was unusual. Tom owned a little Boston terrier, Sargent, that followed him everywhere. Sargent stayed with Tom's body all through the night, howling, and was with him the next day when he was found. Thomas Milligan was 40 when he died. Mahala, during the ordeal, gathered her children around her and read to them by candlelight from a book of Shakespeare" That book of Shakespeare and the eight inch spear point that was taken from his body the next morning were among some of Jane's most prized treasures. Jane loved her West Texas home. She swam in water ballets in the 30's and 40's and at a 50 year anniversary of the Fort Stockton Water Carnival in 1986, she and her childhood friends swam to "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend." In September 1941, Jane enrolled at the University of Texas, where she would later receive a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. In 1950, she married Dr. D.J. Sibley, Jr in Ft. Stockton, where he practiced medicine, they ranched until 1961 and had three children: Jake, Mahala and Hiram. Together they founded the Fort Stockton Historical Society, leaving the city a permanent gift of the Old Fort Parade ground, and their home, which was adjacent to it. With this bequest, the city began rebuilding the pre-civil war fort and restoring the existing officer's quarters. In 1962, the family moved to Austin and purchased their beautiful Spanish Mediterranean home which is now a historic landmark. The inimitable Jane and her intellectual power-house husband of 54 years, Dr. D.J. Sibley Jr., were a social and charitable force of nature from then on. In 1964, Jane joined Laguna Gloria, now the Contemporary Austin, as Fiesta Chairman, helping lead the organization to solvency and prosperity. Jane joined the Board of Directors of the Austin Symphony Orchestra in 1967. In 1970, she cast the first dissenting vote against dissolving the financially strapped organization and in 1972, became President of the ASO. Jane is credited with bringing the Austin Symphony back from the brink of bankruptcy. She has become synonymous as it's matriarch for five decades, envisioning and helping forge Symphony Square from the ground up and tirelessly urging for and helping co-create the Long Center where ASO has found it's home. Recognizing that not all Masterpieces are in Museums, Jane worked on the preservation of the prehistoric wall paintings along the Pecos and Rio Grande Rivers, culminating in the establishment of the Rock Art Foundation (now part of the Witte Museum) and Seminole Canyon State Park during her tenure on the Texas Historical Commission and for several decades after. She was honored by the Witte last year for her efforts. Jane was a woman of grace, charm and charisma. She is known for her impeccable style and fashion sense, nurtured by her artistic background. She was featured in National Geographic, Town & Country, Austin People Today, Texas Monthly, People Magazine, Austin Woman Magazine, Ultra, and Society Texas. In their many travels, Jane and DJ were invited to China twice as ambassadors of Texas culture and Jane was proud of being made an honorary citizen of Mexico in 2007. The University of Texas was always close to Jane and DJ's heart. Jane served on the College of Fine Arts Advisory Council and the UT McDonald Observatory Board of Visitors and together they developed the DJ Sibley Family Centennial Faculty Fellowship on Prehistoric Art and were recognized by UT with the Ima Hogg award in the areas of historic preservation, restoration and love of the arts, especially music. Jane is survived by her son Hiram of Alpine, along with his wife Liz and their two children, Rachel and Christopher, granddaughters Shiloh and Kiowa Sibley-Cutforth, daughters of Mahala Sibley and granddaughters Sarah Sibley and Elise Sibley-Chandler, daughters of Jake Sibley and Elise's husband Kent and (Sarah's) great granddaughter, Joslyn Sibley Klein. Jane's husband Dr. D.J. Sibley Jr, and children Jake and Mahala preceded her in death. Jane's friends are invited to a Celebration of her Life at The Long Center in Austin on Saturday June 29th from 2-5 p.m. Filmmaker and Producer, Chris Sibley, will be videoing personal remembrances of Jane (limited to 5 minutes per person) at the event for a documentary on Jane's life. Please contact him directly to schedule a time if attendees would like to share a story: [email protected] Later this Summer, there will be a service at St. Stephen's Episcopal in Fort Stockton, a tiny historic Victorian one room church from Pecos that Jane and DJ rescued from the wrecking ball. Jane's ashes will rest at the Glass Mountain Ranch family cemetery, in the shadow of "El Castillo," Jane and DJ's beloved second home. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in honor of Jane to: The Jane Sibley Austin Symphony Buzzard Feather Society Endowment Fund 1101 Red River St., Austin, TX 78701 The Witte Museum Rock Art Foundation 3801 Broadway Street, San Antonio, TX 78209 The University of Texas College of Fine Arts 2305 Trinity Street, Stop D1400 Austin, TX 78712-1424. Photo by Korey Howell. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019