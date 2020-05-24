|
KLINE, Jane Alexandra Storter Jane Alexandra Storter Kline was born to George William Storter and Alexandra Morosowa Storter on March 10, 1952 in Brownsville, Texas. Janie passed away on May 13, 2020 at Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas. Janie enjoyed participating in student government, speech, and drama clubs during her years at Brownsville High School. At Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, Janie pledged Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Following her graduation, Janie married Richard P. Kline in December 1974. Janie and Richard especially enjoyed spending time with their friends at their lake house on Sunrise Beach. After Richard's death, Janie remained close to Richard's mother, Betty Kline, his brother, Chris, and his family. Janie enjoyed working in the legal field. She first worked in the law office of Scott Lyford, Tom Blanton, and Allen Hill. She spent many years working as a paralegal, and later, as an office manager in the Tort Litigation Division of the Texas Attorney General's office. Janie met Bill Elliott in the early 1990s and they were married in 2006. Janie was immediately part of the Elliott family, and was considered more like a sister than an in-law. Janie delighted in travel, including trips to Hawaii, Vancouver, Russia, and Tahiti. Janie and Bill enjoyed many visits to Las Vegas, New Orleans, Port Aransas, and South Padre Island. On many Sunday afternoons, Janie and Bill could be found at a sports bar watching her favorite football teams, the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints. Janie appreciated the small things in life, and was grateful for every act of kindness. In her spare time, Janie grew flowers in her garden and spent playful hours with her cats. Janie was a fun-loving aunt to Ryan and Jeff. For example, she encouraged their adventurous sides by sponsoring two summer sailing camps on Lake Travis. She was always interested in their thoughts on music, movies, books, and events in their lives. Janie will be deeply missed by her husband, Bill Elliott, her sister, Betty Rogers (Mark), her nephews, Jeff Rogers (Sara) and Ryan Rogers (wife, Amber, children, Bradley and Annalise); sister-in-law, Martha Stuber (Alan) and brother-in-law, Al Elliott (Sandy), her nephew James, and niece, Elizabeth. Janie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents in Russia; her paternal grandparents, Betty Knight Storter and Neal S. Storter; her parents, George W. Storter and Alexandra M. Storter; her cousin, Carol Keller; her sister, Carol Storter Masi; her mother-in-law Margaret Elliott; and her brother-in-law, Jim Elliott. Services are pending the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. At that point a Celebration of Life will be held. In remembrance, the family suggests a donation in Janie's memory to Southwestern University, P.O. Box 770, Georgetown, TX 78627. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020