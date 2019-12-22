|
BURR, Jane Lister Orr Jane Lister Orr Burr passed away on November 27, 2019 at The Vintage, Denton, Texas. Jane was born on September 20, 1930 in Gulf, Texas to C. L. and Abbie (Harris) Orr. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Burr, her parents and her sister, Anne Orr Netick. Jane is survived by her nieces, Celia (Bill) Pennington of Corinth, Texas and Linda Petty of Prescott, Arizona. Jane was a descendant of the original 300 settlers of Texas. She spent a very happy childhood in New Gulf, Texas where she started her lifelong love of horses. She attended the University of Texas where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in 1951. Shortly after graduation, she married Jimmie Burr and they owned Hobby Horse Stables in Austin for many years where Jane taught riding lessons and took many of her students to horseshows in Texas and beyond. Jane left Texas and was in Virginia and then Florida where she reached the pinnacle of her equestrian career by purchasing the Irish mare, Mill Pearl, in Millstreet, Ireland. Jane followed Joe Fargis and Mill Pearl around the world watching them compete, including the Olympics in South Korea. Jane became quite an accomplished ballroom dancer late in her life and enjoyed competing around Florida. She and her friend, Robert Quinn, enjoyed dancing around the Ocala area. If Jane was not riding a horse or dancing, she was walking a Pekingese. Many thanks to all her "horse" family, Joe Fargis and those who helped Jane reach her equestrian goals. It meant the world to her. Also, thanks to Alpha Omega Hospice and The Vintage for taking such good care of her at the end of her life. No services will be held as per Jane's wishes. Remembrances may be made in her name to the USET Foundation, P O Box 355, Gladstone, NJ 07934 or to an animal shelter of your choice. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019