SEMENTILLI, Jane Marie Jane Marie Sementilli, 82, of Lakeway, TX passed away on August 12, 2020 after a long illness. Jane was born to Kenneth and Dorothy Eichler on November 17, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. Jane was very academic and graduated from The Mary Lewis Academy, Queens, NY in 1954 at age 16 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Food and Nutrition from the University of Vermont in 1958. She completed a Dietetic internship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She became a registered dietitian and worked at The Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, Vermont beginning in 1959. Jane married Ernest R. Sementilli in 1962 and they began their journey as husband and wife in Burlington, Vermont. Together they raised 3 daughters, Dianne Baxter (Greg), Krista Komro (Jo) and Pam Berger (Eric). Ernest's job with GE allowed them to live in may areas in the country, which Jane enjoyed as she always had a sense for adventure. Ernest and Jane built their retirement home in Pawleys Island, South Carolina in 1998. During their retirement, Jane enjoyed volunteer work at the local hospitals and delivered meals on wheels. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church. In 2015, Jane and Ernest moved to Lakeway Texas to be with family to help with Jane's medical care. She fought many medical battles with courage and strength and will be remembered for her sweet smile when she was with her family and caregivers. She loved watching baseball games especially the Braves and comedy on TV. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband and three daughters. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Kevin (Kristin), Melanie, Sydney (Ben), Kate and Gabriella. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the caregivers from Brookdale Home Health and Hospice. A Catholic Church service will be scheduled at a future date. Donations can be made in Jane's memory to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude's Hospital Research.