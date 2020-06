Or Copy this URL to Share

SPILLMAN, Jane Age 72 passed away on June 15, 2020. A visitation will be held on June 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. A memorial service at 10 am on June 18 at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 E. Pecan, Lockhart, Texas.



