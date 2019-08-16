|
|
GLYNN, Janelle Joseph Janelle Joseph Glynn, age 84, passed away August 8, 2019 in Bel Air, Maryland. Janelle was born August 12, 1934 in Austin, Texas to Ernest and Julia Joseph. Janelle is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ernest Joseph, Jr. and her husband Jerry Glynn. She is survived by her daughters, Sherri Nolan (husband Chuck) and Cindy Glynn. Janelle is also survived by her grandchildren, Julia Nolan, Monica Nolan, Carson King, Austin King and Grace Rea (husband Sean). There will be a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow for immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America or St. Austin's Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2019