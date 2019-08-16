Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janelle Glynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janelle Joseph Glynn


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janelle Joseph Glynn Obituary
GLYNN, Janelle Joseph Janelle Joseph Glynn, age 84, passed away August 8, 2019 in Bel Air, Maryland. Janelle was born August 12, 1934 in Austin, Texas to Ernest and Julia Joseph. Janelle is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ernest Joseph, Jr. and her husband Jerry Glynn. She is survived by her daughters, Sherri Nolan (husband Chuck) and Cindy Glynn. Janelle is also survived by her grandchildren, Julia Nolan, Monica Nolan, Carson King, Austin King and Grace Rea (husband Sean). There will be a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas. Interment will follow for immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America or St. Austin's Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now