Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Faulkner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Aurelia Muckleroy Faulkner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Aurelia Muckleroy Faulkner Obituary
FAULKNER, Janet Aurelia Muckleroy Janet Aurelia Muckleroy Faulkner of Austin passed away January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born August 19, 1925 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to James Hamilton Muckleroy and Lillian Ruth Pate Muckleroy. Mrs. Faulkner is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Wendell D. Faulkner, both parents, stepfather Martin Adler, and brother James Hamilton Muckleroy. She is survived by four sons, Wendell D. Faulkner, Jr., and wife Julie of Midland; Bruce C. Faulkner, and wife Mary Lauren of Tyler; J. Carroll Faulkner and wife Martha of Austin; Douglas G. Faulkner and wife Johanne of Marble Falls; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A service will be held on at 10:00 am Monday, January 27th at Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel 3125 N. Lamar Blvd in Austin with a reception to follow afterwards. A private burial and graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Pecos. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -