DAVIDSON, Janet Yvonne Janet Yvonne Davidson passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 88 years in Midland, TX. She was born September 20, 1931 in Cross Plains, TX to Otis and Vesta Davidson. She was a 1948 graduate of Lueders High School in Lueders, TX. In 1952, she received her bachelor's degree from North Texas in Denton, TX followed by her master's degree in 1956. Jan pursued a teaching career, and first began teaching in Monahans, TX, where she resided for five years. Following Monahans, she taught in Odessa, TX, eventually transferring her career to Montgomery, MD. In Maryland, she spent twenty years fulfilling her field of teaching, until she began her retirement in Highland Haven of Marble Falls, TX, the place she called "home". She proudly and lovingly spent twelve years volunteering and serving in the Highland Haven Community. She also served as a Granite Shoals EMS volunteer for eight years, contributing five years as president of the unit. She spent an ample amount of time passionately volunteering at Grace Methodist Church, where she attended regularly. Jan was a "crossword puzzle enthusiast" who loved being around people. She truly loved surrounding herself with family and friends, always creating a world of humor and laughter. She will be forever remembered by her nephews Don Cauthen (Mauri Cauthen) of Midland TX, Robby (Cappy) Davidson of San Antonio TX, Michael Davidson, nieces Laurie Irion of Eugene OR and Betty Pace of Clarksville TX; great nephews Blake (Anne) Cauthen of Midland TX, Crispin (Dina) Schroeder of Abita Springs LA, and Dee Snody of Clarksville TX; great niece Tiffany (Lance) Watters of Midland TX, and many great great nieces and nephews. Janet was predeceased by her parents Otis and Vesta Davidson, two brothers Leonard and Donald Dale Davidson, and sister Betty Hightower. The family will hold a small memorial celebration at a later date in Marble Falls, TX. The family would like to thank Cimarron Place, Midland Medical Lodge and Hospice of Midland for their effort and dedication.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 11, 2020