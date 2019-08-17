|
HAY, Janet Elizabeth (Betty) Sloan Janet Elizabeth (Betty) Sloan Hay was born on March 26, 1928 in Brenham, Texas to her loving parents, Will Sloan and Lois Allen Sloan. Betty attended Brenham public schools. She was the Brenham Junior Maifest Queen in 1937, and was a Brenham High School cheerleader. Betty followed her grandmother, Bessie Flewellen Sloan, and mother, Lois Allen Sloan, to Baylor University where she graduated in 1949. Betty was a member of Delta Alpha Pi (Kappa Alpha Theta), Sigma Tau Delta, and Kappa Delta Pi. After graduating from Baylor, Betty married her Texas A&M Aggie fiancé, James C. Hay, on November 24, 1949, at First Baptist Church in Brenham. Betty and James were blessed with two sons, James W. Hay and Stephen A. Hay. Betty was also blessed with a lifelong good friend and "sister", Frances Bredthauer. Betty and James moved to Houston, Texas in 1950, where they reared their two sons, and where James was employed by Masury Paint Company. Betty was an elementary school substitute teacher in Houston for 13 years. She was outgoing, fun-loving, and active with her family and many friends. Betty and James moved to Baltimore, Maryland in 1978 to follow James' career in the paint business. During their 18 years in Baltimore, Betty became a volunteer at Keswick Multi-Care Center through their University Baptist Church. Betty and James also enjoyed their wonderful Baltimore friends and neighbors, John and Mary Jane Sanders and family. Upon James' retirement in 1997, Betty and James moved to Austin, Texas. They quickly became active members at Hyde Park Baptist Church, where Betty helped out at the food pantry, soup kitchen, and Buckner's retirement community. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, and spending time with her beloved daughter-in-law, Patti. After James' death in 2010, Betty moved to Westminster Manor in Austin where she enjoyed both old and new friends. Betty went to be with her Lord Jesus on August 13, 2019. Betty is survived by her son, Prof. James W. Hay, of Champaign, Illinois, and son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Patti Hay, of Sedona, Arizona. Funeral services for Betty Hay will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham, Texas. Memorials may be directed to the Children At Heart Ministries, 1301 N. Mays, Round Rock, TX 78664-2945. Funeral arrangements for Betty Hay are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019