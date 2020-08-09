WILDE, Janet Hale Janet Hale Wilde, age 66, of Austin, passed away on Friday, August 7th, 2020 from her battle with Alzheimer's. Janet Wilde was born May 6th, 1954 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She grew up on the beaches of Corpus Christi and Port Aransas where she spent most of her time surfing. She had many stories about her time there and the hurricanes they survived. Her mother was an educator; her father a politician. Janet attended UT Austin from 1973-1977 where she studied government and met her future husband, Gery Wilde. Together they would build a life here in Austin, working in the homebuilding industry and raising their kids. Janet's career was always in computing and she retired as a programmer for AISD. Through the years, Janet met many friends, neighbors, and colleagues. She had a magnetic personality and her optimism and positivity could make anyone feel better on a bad day. She enjoyed water skiing, hiking, neighborhood bunco, kayaking on Town Lake, taking walks, going to church, playing board games, and doing just about anything with friends. Janet believed that her greatest achievement was her children. She was involved in her children's lives as only the most devoted of mothers could be. She always selflessly promoted their interests and helped them to follow their dreams. She taught everyone the importance of quality family time and served as a role model for unconditional love. She made sure her family and friends always had a safe and comfortable space to gather, whether that be at home or on one of the many vacations she enjoyed. Her adventurous spirit took her to numerous places around the country and the world. That spirit lives on in her three grown children and six grandchildren who continue to value family togetherness and travel. How do you honor someone who has dedicated their life to you? Our short answer is to live that life to the fullest, laugh often, and continue to make her proud. We will carry on her legacy and will always keep her in our hearts as we move forward with all of her positive encouragement now shining down on us from up above. Janet is joining her sister, Nancy, and her parents, Carol and DeWitt. She is survived by her children, Brandon, Jennifer and Thomas; her grandchildren, Clara, Bruce, Quinn, Scarlet, Jacob, and Parker; and her beloved friends, colleagues, caretakers, and neighbors. A virtual service will be held online at 3pm, Saturday, August 15th. Information can be found at www.wcfish.com
