BROWNELL, Janet Mae Faville Jan left this earth peacefully to be with her Lord on April 7, 2019. She was born on September 21st, 1938 in Utica, NY to John D. and Viola Faville. Jan Married Art Brownell in 1959. They moved to Eugene, OR where they had two sons before moving to Austin, TX in 1969. Jan was a full-time teacher at Hyde Park Baptist School for many years, where she also attended church. She then worked for the City of Austin Electric Department for several years before retiring. She went back to teaching part time at Hyde Park until 2019. Jan was a person with an extraordinary capacity for compassion, generosity, and fun. She loved giving parties and was a great cook. Jan loved to travel, and she had a deep love of nature and outdoor activities including camping and hiking. She enjoyed being a member of the Texas Outdoors Woman Network. In her 70s she took several European walking trips of over 100 miles. She had many close friends, including The Flamingos, and was very active socially throughout her life. Jan especially enjoyed spending time with her family, including her 3 grandsons. They loved to bake cookies, go hiking, and play games together. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son Steve Brownell of Austin, son Kevin Brownell and his wife Kimberly of Austin and grandchildren Cole, Reece and Trace. In addition, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Jean and George Smith of Cocoa Beach, FL; her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Barbara Faville of Cassville, NY; her sister Judy Berndt of Fort Collins, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at Hyde Park Baptist Church on July 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Austin Animal Center. http://www.austintexas.gov/department/aac. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019