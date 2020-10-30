CLARK, Janet Marie August 21, 1921- October 15, 2020 Janet was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the town of Tuolumne California in the beautiful Sierra Nevadas. From the time she was born she was a shooting star. She attended Watsonville High and with two of her very best friends from Watsonville. Janet attended the Providence School of Nursing Oakland graduating in 1942. While attending Nursing school she met the love of her life John Clark. One look was all it took. Their love story will always be a favorite to all those who knew them. John (Jack)was an officer in the air force and they had many adventures together. They moved to Hawaii, France, Stillwater Oklahoma and finally settled in Austin Texas. They had three amazing children along the way. Janet and Jack could, often, be caught dancing in the living room. I don't think they ever went a day without dancing together. Janet Clark was a loving nurturing mother and cherished grandmother and a Red Cross volunteer. She made friends with everyone she ever met. There is no end to the lives she has touched on this planet. Janet was preceded in death by her parents Marie Ramsey and Irl Rodifer, husband, John Max Clark Sr. sister, Joy Scott, and both of her beloved sons, James Micheal Clark and John Max Clark Jr. as well as her grandson, Dwain Mason and nephew Vincent Mazzini. Survivors include daughter, Jill Hood, daughters in-law, Wendee Peterson Clark, Shirlene Clark, Shannon Simmons, grandchildren, Paige Ashley Clark, John Micheal Clark, and Amie Hood and niece Ellen Fader Jack and Janet have the entire universe as their dance floor now.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store