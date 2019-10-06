|
STORY, Janice "Jan" Amy Janice "Jan" Amy Story, 77, of Austin, joined her Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 29, 2019 after a three year battle with cancer. Jan was born October 12, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Olga and Nicholas Mazovick. After five years of dating, on August 13, 1966, she married the love of her life, Jim Story. After receiving her Bachelor's degree in childhood education, Jan taught 4th and 5th grade for several years in Oak Park, Illinois. After that she became a professional homemaker and full time mother. Jan is survived by her husband Jim, her youngest sister Amy (Ray) Chase of Johnsburg, Illinois, and Jan and Jim's three daughters: Jennifer Story, Jill (James) DiSorbo, and Jamie Story, all of whom reside in Austin. Jan cherished family, especially her four grandchildren: Shelby, Jimmy, Jeb, and Teddy DiSorbo of Austin. Her younger sister, Lydia O'Sullivan of Bedford, Texas preceded her in death. Jan had a deep Faith in God and was a strong Christian witness to her family, friends, and caregivers. She never complained despite her devastating illness. The family expresses Thankfulness to the many friends, family, and others for their visits, messages, calls, and most importantly, their broad Prayer support. Jan was an angel on earth to her family and friends and offered strength and love to everyone she met. A Memorial service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, October 8th at Austin Baptist Church, 7016 Ribelin Ranch Dr., Austin, TX 78750. Donations may be sent to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019