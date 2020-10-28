MOORE, Janice Faye (Combs) On Friday October 23, 2020, Janice Moore went to be with the Lord. A beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, friend and Christian servant passed away at home in Dripping Springs, Texas. She was born on March 13, 1940 in Hays County, Texas near Dripping Springs and grew up learning to farm and ranch in the rugged Texas hill country. She enjoyed the outdoors, loved animals, and had a unique skill for growing and nurturing plants, and even more so, people. She attended Dripping Springs High School where she was involved in basketball, cheerleading, barrel racing, and was elected to be a part of the Homecoming court. While a teenager, Janice was baptized into Christ and faithfully attended the assemblies and activities of the Dripping Springs church of Christ. When Janice was only two years old, she met her lifelong love when her parents invited the Jarrell Moore family, including their son, Grady, to their home one Sunday. A number of years later, on June 8, 1957 Grady and Janice married and later rear their three children in Dripping Springs. She lovingly looked after her children's every need, cared for the many household duties, cared for her aging parents and father-in-law, and cooked thousands of meals for family, friends, and those in need. She and Grady provided lodging for many in need. She taught Bible classes, worked in the Good Samaritan Ministry, and participated in many church programs. She worked as a homemaker and caregiver for children. She sold Tupperware, worked at the local grocery store, and for 25 years, for the Dripping Springs ISD Food Service department. She is survived by her son Thomas Moore (Carole), daughter Anita Merz (Roland), and son John Moore (Carla); eight grandchildren: Brandi Nichols (Josh), Deric Merz (Amy), Seth Moore (deceased), Kyle Merz, Joshua Moore (Emily), Jordan Moore (Erin), Jacob Moore (Alyssa), and Micah Moore (Courtney); eleven great-grandchildren: Hailey Stringham (Matthew), Bryce, Ava, Seth and Alex Nichols, Isla and Raelyn Merz, and Deacon, Caroline, Jackson and Emmalyn Moore and one great-great-grandchild, Everly Stringham. She was preceded in death by father Ira Amiel Combs, mother Bessie Beulah (Clifton) Combs, sisters Irene Breed and Shirley Combs, and grandson Seth Thomas Moore. Visitation is on Oct. 30th, 6-8 PM and funeral Services are on Oct 31, 10:00 AM; both at the Dripping Springs Church of Christ. For an expanded obituary and to send condolences please visit www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
Tommy, Anita, and John