STANFORD, Janice Gayle (Hare) Janice Gayle (Hare) Stanford (February 17, 1943-September 16, 2020) Janice Gayle Stanford, 77 of Georgetown, TX, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, after fighting cancer for almost a year. Janice was born in Trinity, Texas, to Albert & Ora Hare. She was the second of five children. She excelled as a student and graduated as the valedictorian of her high school class in 1961. After graduating, she attended Sam Houston State, where she graduated in a short three years. During her time in Huntsville, she met and married Johnny Stanford. Upon graduation, she started her career as a teacher in English and French, which she continued for 30+ years. Jan absolutely loved working with her students and opening their eyes to the wonders of literature and language. Jan had two children with Johnny, Leah Honor (Stanford) Howard, and Jefferson Beaumont Stanford. Most of her life was lived in Georgetown, Texas, where she taught at Georgetown High School and was a faithful member of Crestview Baptist Church. She served several years at Crestview in the deaf ministry. Janice is survived by her two sisters, Narcy Teichelman and Fern Athey, her two brothers, John Hare and Herbert Hare, her daughter Leah Howard and her husband John of Dripping Springs, Texas and her son Jeff Stanford and his wife Kyla of Cypress, Texas. Grandchildren Theo Howard, Gigi Howard, Ian Stanford, Asher Stanford, and Alex Stanford. Janice leaves behind family, dear friends, and close neighbors that were truly blessed by her time here on this earth. She will be greatly missed but will always have a place in our hearts. The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Texas Oncology and Seton Williamson for the care and support they provided. A celebration of Jan's life is set for October 3 at 1 pm at Crestview Baptist Church of Georgetown, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Friends of Georgetown Public Library (folgeorgetown.org
) or Faith In Action Georgetown (faithinaction.org
).