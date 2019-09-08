|
|
KIEHN, Janice Mabel Price Janice Mabel Price Kiehn, age 76 of Austin, Texas passed away September 2, 2019. Born in Boone, Iowa on December 29, 1942 during a terrible snowstorm to Violet and Dean Price, she moved to southern California in 1946. Several of her aunts, uncles, and cousins moved with them and she loved to travel back to Iowa with whoever was going that way. She graduated from Hollywood High School in 1961. Janice met her future husband while they were both working in a bank. In 1969, they married and moved to northern California. In 2011, they moved to Austin, Texas. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with a trip to Hawaii with their children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Ronald Kiehn; her children Keri Ernst, Todd Kiehn, and Daniel Kiehn; and her grandchildren Ronald, Andrew, Alexander, Claire, and Grant.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019