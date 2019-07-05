SCHRIBER, Janice Rae Janice Rae Schriber, 80, of Austin, went to be with our Lord on July 3, 2019. Jan was born in Beatrice, NE on March 25, 1939. Shortly after graduating from Barneston High School in 1957, Jan went to work for the phone company. In 1959, Jan married her beloved husband of 59 years, Gene A. Schriber, in Lincoln, NE. In 1975, Jan and Gene uprooted their family to Austin as part of the Motorola team. Although they lived in Austin for over 40 years, Jan and Gene were die hard Cornhusker fans always sporting their Nebraska flag on game days. Jan was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother dedicating most of her life as a homemaker to her three children. She had a love for old western movies, cars, football and had a special bond with her grandson, Parker. Jan is preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents; four sisters, Joyce Saathoff, Phyllis Pemberton, Sylvie Craig and Betty Frase; three brothers, Robert, Ralph and William Post. She is survived by her two sons, Steven and Michael Schriber; daughter, Sandra Schriber Yax and grandson, Parker Yax, all of Austin. Our family would like to thank the entire staff at Belmont Village in Westlake and Nancy Hood and staff with Hospice of Austin for the exceptional care they gave our mother through this most difficult time. Per Jan's request, a private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The or Superhero Kids of Austin. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 5, 2019