LANGLEY, Janis Lynn On May 21, 2019, Janis Lynn Langley left her easel for the last time. Her remarkable spirit and shared memories will remain with friends and family. A great friend of many, Janis brought love, caring and humor to all that met her. Janis was born in San Antonio, TX to Ralph and Doris Langley on February 1, 1947. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Texas Tech University, graduating with honors. She was a lifelong member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and continued those cherished relations from this early time throughout her life. She started her career as an English teacher in Rhode Island, California and Maryland before transitioning into another profession. In the early 1970's she joined the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as a Media Relations Officer; later positions in Washington D.C. included Editorial Director at WMAL radio, Media Director at the Washington Board of Trade among several other positions. In the early 1980's she changed careers again joining Bell Atlantic (Verizon) and followed with stints at Sprint ACS (Xerox) and other Fortune 500 companies. Characteristically, at each career move, new friends resulted in lasting relationships. The grandest lasting relationship formed at Verizon with her husband of 30 years, Greg Lakin. Upon Janis' retirement from Cisco Systems in 2012, she began a new career as a professional artist. Since childhood, Janis dabbled in art but now reached into the realm of pastel art with great vigor. Enrolling in classes expanded her repertoire with multiple renowned artists like Daniel Greene and others. She first exhibited at Oak Bluffs, MA in the summer of 2013 resulting in sales and commissions. Additional exhibitions followed in Edgartown, San Antonio, Austin and Vineyard Haven gathering awards and prizes in multiple categories. A highlight achievement came in 2017 when she was commissioned to design the Martha's Vineyard kite festival poster. She leaves behind so many friends in both the professional and artist arena, but she is comforted in knowing that her work now sits in homes, offices, and sorority houses in the U.S. and across Europe. Janis leaves behind a large family including her mother Doris Langley (Mrs. Ralph Langley); also surviving are her two nieces Tracey Wilson Walling, with husband Ben and daughters Ella and Ansley; Rebecca Wilson Jackson, with husband Todd and sons Coleman and Miles; Cousins Patsy Garvin, Linda Niemeyer, Kay Morrison and husbands, all residing in San Antonio, TX. Finally, her immediate survivors include her husband Greg Lakin and daughter Courtney Lakin (Rexford), with husband Clint and grandchildren Callan, Carden and Caylin. It is her wish that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Martha's Vineyard Art Association, 58 Dock Street, Edgartown Mass 02539. Funeral services will be for immediate family and celebration of life will be scheduled at later time. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH 2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary