|
|
HIGGINS, Janson Lee Janson Lee Higgins, age 26, passed away on October 13, 2019 in Austin Texas. Janson, a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, will be missed in his Austin community and elsewhere in the world. An ardent worker, sports fan, and music lover, Janson loved life and made it better for all who knew him. As a software analyst at Workify, he made work better for his colleagues and clients alike. He graduated from UT Austin with a degree in economics. He served, as did his brothers, as Student Council President at Bowie High School where he also played on the varsity basketball team. He loved sharing music with his brothers and friends and spending time in Austin and on the road. He cared deeply about the welfare of others. Janson was preceded in death by his grandparents Al and Margaret Higgins and Robert Coyner, his uncle George Coyner, and his aunt Sarah Rowland. Janson will be lovingly remembered by his parents Casey and Kristina Higgins, brothers Laine and Wesley Higgins, grandmother Barbara Thomas, extended family Kelley Coyner, Tim, Sarah, Claire and Andrew Sears, Patrick and Margie Higgins, Michael, Maria, Stephen, Taylor, Hutton, and Margot Higgins and many other loving family members. Janson's visitation will be held from 5-8:00 p.m. Friday, October 18th and the memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19th. Both will take place at Oak Hill United Methodist Church located at 7815 U.S. 290 Austin, Texas 78736. A reception will follow the memorial at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Texas Wrangler's philanthropy, Easter Seals of Central Texas, the Bowie High School Basketball organization, the Oak Hill United Methodist Church, or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019