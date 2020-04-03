|
|
ROBINSON, Jason Jason "Sean" Robinson, loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away on March 25, 2020, just months shy of his 40th birthday. Sean was born May 23, 1980, in Austin, Texas. He graduated from McCallum High School in 1998. Sean and his dad, Russell, worked side by side in the Austin area for many years together. Sean had a passion for FUN. He loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and lived his life to the fullest every single day. Sean recently said, "Life's too short, I'm never turning down another trip," and he never did. His free spirit was admired by the countless number of friends he made everywhere he went. You could always find his dogs, Waylon and Wingman, at his side. Sean's infectious smile and vibrant personality were impossible to ignore, and his love for his family and friends went unmeasured. Sean was an extremely proud uncle of his niece, Railey, and his nephew, Rennan. They had the most fun relationship, constantly picking, teasing and laughing together. Sean is survived by his parents, Russell and Dy Anna Robinson, and father, Ric Lambert and wife Vickie, his brother, Jared Lambert, his brother and sister-in-law, Rustin and Kacee Robinson, and their children Railey and Rennan, his sister, Kelsi Lambert, and her children Brooklyn, Maddison and James, his sister and brother-in- law, Kristin and Jeff Bober, and their children Braxton, Kolby and Hudson, his grandmother, Sue Bridges, his grandfather, Jimmie Robinson, and grandmother, Mary Gracy. Sean is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Tim and Judy Lee, Mary Lee and Phil Scott, Doane Bridges, LJ and Lydia McBride, Reagan and Debbie Lambert, Collin and Patty Lambert, his cousins Dylan and Katie Lee, Amy Park, Zach and Amy Lambert, Allison Lambert, Sarah Lambert, Luke Lambert, and Timothy Lambert. His grandfathers, Milton Bridges and Dickie Gracy, and his grandparents, Jo and Willie Lambert, preceded Sean in death. A celebration of Sean's life will be held at a later date. "This isn't goodbye, it's we'll see you again."
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 3, 2020