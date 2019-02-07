Home

ACKERMAN, Jay Douglas Jay Douglas Ackerman, age 56, died on January 29, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Jay is survived by his Father, John F. Ackerman, of Greensboro, NC; his Brothers, Jeff and Johnny; his Sisters, Julie and Terri. Jay was born on January 26, 1963 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to parents John F. Ackerman and Dorothy Elaine Ackerman. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Social Sciences. He worked as an Adjudicator for the State of Texas in Austin, TX, where he recently retired. His family and friends will always remember him as a caring person.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 7, 2019
