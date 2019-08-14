|
POEHL, Jean "Jeanie" Elizabeth Jean "Jeanie" Elizabeth Poehl, 68, of College Station, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Jeanie was born to Stacy and Dorothy Smith on October 18, 1950. In late 1972, she married Dee W. Poehl and they raised two beautiful daughters. Jeanie is a retired PE teacher from Leander I.S.D. Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents and one brother. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dee W. Poehl; her daughters, Amy Brooks and her husband, Josh Brooks, and Amanda Parr and her husband, Chris Parr; her sister, Pamela Taborsky and her husband, Ivan Taborsky; her five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at the Cancer Clinic in Bryan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Cremation services are in care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station. A Memorial Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17th at St. Richards Episcopal Church, 1420 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Round Rock, TX 78664, with a reception following the service. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 14, 2019