Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX 77801
(979) 822-3717
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Richards Episcopal Church
1420 E. Palm Valley Blvd.
Round Rock, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Poehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elizabeth "Jeanie" Poehl


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Elizabeth "Jeanie" Poehl Obituary
POEHL, Jean "Jeanie" Elizabeth Jean "Jeanie" Elizabeth Poehl, 68, of College Station, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Jeanie was born to Stacy and Dorothy Smith on October 18, 1950. In late 1972, she married Dee W. Poehl and they raised two beautiful daughters. Jeanie is a retired PE teacher from Leander I.S.D. Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents and one brother. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dee W. Poehl; her daughters, Amy Brooks and her husband, Josh Brooks, and Amanda Parr and her husband, Chris Parr; her sister, Pamela Taborsky and her husband, Ivan Taborsky; her five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at the Cancer Clinic in Bryan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Cremation services are in care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station. A Memorial Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17th at St. Richards Episcopal Church, 1420 E. Palm Valley Blvd. Round Rock, TX 78664, with a reception following the service. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now